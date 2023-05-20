Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $217.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

