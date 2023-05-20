Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.12 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

