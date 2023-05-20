Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

