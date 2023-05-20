Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

