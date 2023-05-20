Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.