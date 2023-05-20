Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

