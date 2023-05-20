Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

APO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,799,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

