Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.2 %

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

