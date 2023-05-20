Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

