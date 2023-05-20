Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

