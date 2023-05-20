Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,555 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 1,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,608,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.0 %

Qorvo stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.