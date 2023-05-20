Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 80,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 280,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

SIRI stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

