Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 483.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.