Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.64 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

