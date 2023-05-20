Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 889.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

About NovoCure



NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

