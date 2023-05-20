Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

