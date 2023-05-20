Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $195.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

