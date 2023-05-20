Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

