Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 20,194 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 753.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 62,544 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 162,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,422,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,974,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

