Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %

Garmin stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

