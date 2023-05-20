Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Block by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after buying an additional 574,630 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.