Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $144.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -183.19 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

