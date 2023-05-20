Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.19 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

