Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

