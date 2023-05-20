Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,852 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

