Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

