Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

