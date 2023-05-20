Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

