IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $35,189,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $208.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

