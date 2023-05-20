IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 671.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.0 %

IQVIA Profile

Shares of IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.