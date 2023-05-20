iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

