iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.