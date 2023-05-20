iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,556,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SOXX stock opened at $442.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $446.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.03.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

