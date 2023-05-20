iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

