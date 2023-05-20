JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.33).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 159.25 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,466.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.92. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($85,682.07). 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

