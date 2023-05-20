Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

