Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

LON BOO opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £545.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.62.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.