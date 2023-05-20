Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

