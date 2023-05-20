Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,479.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

