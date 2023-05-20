Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $408.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $418.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

