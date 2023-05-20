Joseph Truitt Acquires 2,750 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) Director Joseph Truitt bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.57. On average, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Articles

