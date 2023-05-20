Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

