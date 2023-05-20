JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,524,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,381,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 198,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.