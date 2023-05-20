JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JTEKT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Get JTEKT alerts:

JTEKT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.