JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
JTEKT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $23.87.
JTEKT Company Profile
