KBR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,099,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

