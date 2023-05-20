KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of KBR worth $132,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $58.87 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

