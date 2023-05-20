Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.9 %

About Haemonetics

NYSE HAE opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

