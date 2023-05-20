Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 1,870 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Shares of SKY stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.