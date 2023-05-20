Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Univest Financial by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Univest Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Univest Financial by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.