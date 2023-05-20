Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.8 %

HSII stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

